CAASD: The price of drinking water will increase

The general director of the Santo Domingo Aqueduct and Sewer Corporation (CAASD), Felipe (Fellito) Suberví, said that the cost of water would present an increase through a zoning plan for the payment of the precious liquid.

“We are in a zoning plan, because unfortunately the charge…there is a group of society that is going to have to subsidize another part…. The problem is that if you do not pay it, even if it is 20 pesos or 50 pesos, you are going to have the faucet open, it does not cost you anything,” he explained.

Interviewed on the program Más Cerca which is broadcast on Studio 88.5 he explained that in the plan presented to President Abinader is the improvement of the service, to be able to make collections.

85% of the personnel found were dismissed

He added that almost 85% of the personnel had been dismissed within the law’s criteria in that institution, and new workers have been received.

“We have been able to give a face within the possibilities of the institution to the colleagues…Modify in a prudent manner the enrollment of the institution to such a level that we are talking that almost 85% of the staff of CAASD is new,” said Suberví.

He explained that because the CAASD is a decentralized institution, it was possible to change personnel without inconvenience.

The official pointed out that there are more than 20 million pesos in cash, corresponding to uncollected benefits, including those of the former director of the agency, Alejandro Montas.