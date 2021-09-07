Control of the Dominican Red Cross sparks melee

Santo Domingo.- Four injured, several arrested and some material damage was the result of the occupation of a local of the Dominican Red Cross by Dini Capellán and Franklin Gómez, who were trying to assume the leadership of this entity.

The clash occurred around 5:00 a.m. Monday, after both tried to comply with the ruling TC 0725/18, of the Constitutional Court, which favors them as new directors of the Dominican Red Cross.

Dini was vice president of CR twelve years ago, and he ran as a candidate for a party, which is why he lost the position, while Gómez was vice president of a CR affiliate in Santo Domingo Oeste, and they were expelled from the institution.