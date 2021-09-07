Plea deals in Dominican Republic Octopus case

Santo Domingo.- The prosecution requested on Monday night house arrest instead of pretrial detention for three of those involved in Octopus, the high-profile case of alleged corruption and embezzlement from the Dominican State, as confirmed by Anticorruption Office (Pepca) director Wilson Camacho.

The also deputy attorney general refused to offer the names of the three defendants who were requested easier measure.

However, Julio Cury, lawyer for Juan Alexis Medina, the main defendant in the case, said that Francisco Pagán, Julián Esteban Suriel Suazo and Aquiles Christopher could face house arrest.

“This Monday night, three of those involved in the Octopus corruption case have pleaded guilty to the acts charged against them, incriminating Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez,” revealed Cury at the National District courthouse.