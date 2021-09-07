Police identify suspect in deadly acid attack

Santo Domingo.- The National Police identified the alleged material perpetrator of the attack with the devil’s acid on Yanelis Arias López, who died last Friday due to the consequences that were left as a result, which occurred on August 20 in the Conuco community, Salcedo, Hermanas Mirabal province.

Agustín de Jesús Pimentel Luna, is wanted with an arrest warrant NO. 0308-2021.

The police urge De Jesús to surrender to the authorities.

Although not informed by the institution, a source told Diario Libre that the mastermind of the crime was also identified.