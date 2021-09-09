Dominican Republic proposes regional Sargasso fund

Santo Domingo, (EFE). – Yesterday, the Dominican Republic’s Minister of Tourism, David Collado, announced a proposal to the region’s countries to create a common fund to combat sargasso, which mainly affects Caribbean beaches.

He said he proposed creating the sargassum fund to representatives of the region’s countries during a series of meetings he held in New York last week.

“We raised a call to the countries of the region to create a common fund because if not, each country is going to be dealing with this problem on the coasts of their beaches, but there is not going to be a solution that will truly eradicate it,” the minister said at a press conference. He assured that the Dominican Republic “is in a position to lead” this initiative “together with Brazil,” a country from whose coasts “comes the largest amount of sargassum” that ends up in the Caribbean.

This summer, there has been a sharp increase of sargassum on Dominican beaches, especially on the east coast, where Punta Cana is located, but it has also spread to other areas.