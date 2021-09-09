Explosive case reveals Dominican narcos’ political power

Santo Domingo.- With operation Falcón, the Justice Ministry dealt a new blow to drug trafficking and money laundering, that once again uncovers political figures with positions in the Government and legislators.

On this occasion, the arrest of the current head of the General Directorate of Dignified Community, Juan Maldonado Castro, who was a PRD party deputy and later became part of the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), comes to light.

He was immediately suspended by decree.

In addition, deputy attorney general Yeni Berenice Reynoso, said PRD deputy Héctor Darío Féliz tried to transport an extraditable person from the case of Operation Falcón, thereby trying to prevent him from being arrested.

The legislator was not arrested for his investiture, since he enjoys parliamentary immunity. “Féliz is under investigation,” she said.