Falcon case ‘will be prosecuted in Santiago’

Santo Domingo .- Deputy Attorney General Yeni Berenice Reynoso, said that a part of Operation Falcón will be prosecuted in the province of Santiago for being the demarcation where the group that is accused of drug trafficking operated and money laundering.

“The operation has a part that we have called extraditable and another that is going to be prosecuted precisely in the province of Santiago, which was the center of operation of the main author or director of this criminal operation,” said the official on Wednesday.

A source told Diario Libre that Reynoso will personally travel to Santiago to lead the arraignment against those involved in the case.

A government official is among those detained by the authorities during Operation Falcón, an investigation that is pursuing a network accused of money laundering and drug trafficking.