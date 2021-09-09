Medusa: former justice minister stays in jail

Santo Domingo .- Former justice MinisterJean Alain Rodríguez will remain in prison after being accused of leading the corruption network in the Medusa case, to steal funds from the Attorney General’s Office for his benefit.

The judges of the Court of Appeal of the National District will uphold the ruling against the former official and the technological director of the attorney, Javier Alejandro Forteza Ibarra.

The magistrates adopted their decision unanimously, alleging that the Public Ministry carried out an investigation due to the seriousness of the facts and the obstruction of evidence.

In addition, the judges stated that the judge of first instance motivated her decision, which imposes imprisonment on the accused as established by the laws and the Constitution.

Lead prosecutor, Yeni Berenice Reynoso, said that with the court’s decision she understood that there are risks of the evidence, after noting that the Public Ministry has duplicated the evidence against the defendants in the Medusa Case, during the expansion of the investigation of the process in that the former attorney appears as the main defendant.