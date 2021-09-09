240 new positive cases of SARS COV-2 reported

The Ministry of Public Health notified this Thursday 240 new positive cases of SARS COV-2 in the last 24 hours, after processing 5,743 cases to detect the disease, which has left 4,014 dead in the country.

Through bulletin 538 issued by its General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI), the health authorities indicate that the daily positivity is at 6.06% and the accumulated positivity at 6.00%. On the other hand, lethality is 1.14 percent, and mortality per million inhabitants is 384.17.

The report states that 5,024 active cases, 352,441 registered, with 343,403 patients recovered from the disease, and 1,631,542 suspected cases have been ruled out.

Risk groups

The risk groups continue to be people with comorbidities. For example, the official statistical document that compiles these data indicates that 25.26% of deaths were due to hypertension, while 15.77% were diabetes.

It also states that 1,228 pregnant women have been affected by the coronavirus to date, 1,409 health care workers, and 38,050 people under 20 years of age.

Hospital occupancy

The Hospital Network has 2604 COVID beds, of which 404 are occupied, representing 16 percent, with 126 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds occupied out of the 609 available in the system for patients affected by the disease, representing 21 percent.

Meanwhile, out of 519 ventilators in the system, 81 people are connected, for 16 percent.

Also, the total number of samples processed in the country since the pandemic is 1,983,983, the equivalent of 189,882 per million people.