Report; Little rains and a lot of heat today

Today, the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) does not forecast significant rainfall over most of the territory, only some showers associated with the transport of humidity from the wind to the northeast, southeast, and the Central Mountain Range. As a result, the heat and African Sahara dust will continue.

This forecast could change tomorrow due to the passage of a tropical wave that will leave an unstable environment, which, together with the trough, will favor local downpours, isolated thunderstorms, and wind gusts towards the same regions as the northeast and the border.

The report maintains the recommendation that smaller watercraft navigate close to the coastal perimeter without venturing offshore from Cabo Engaño to Manzanillo Bay due to abnormally high and rough winds and waves.

This is due to the effect of hurricane Larry, which Onamet has been monitoring since last week and which is still gaining strength.