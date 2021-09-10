27 nabbed in biggest Dominican drug bust

Santo Domingo.- Another 12 people were arrested this Thursday during operations carried out in different parts of the country as part of Operation Falcón against an alleged money laundering and drug trafficking network that operated from Santiago.

In total, according to sources confirmed to Diario Libre, there are 27 detainees in this case.

Among those arrested are two messengers while trying to carry out a transaction at the Santa Cruz bank branch, located in Santiago.

These and other arrests are in addition to the arrests of 15 other alleged members of that alleged network, dismantled through operations deployed since yesterday by the Justice Ministry in conjunction with the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) and the DEA of the United States.