Narcos invade Dominican Republic politics

Santo Domingo.- The involvement of politicians in drug trafficking activities brought to light weaknesses in the Party and Electoral laws, lack of controls in the screening and selection of candidates for elective positions, as well as the absence of monitoring and surveillance by State intelligence.

The situation is registered because for a person to be a candidate for a certain party, the greatest demands revolve around taking anti-doping tests to determine the consumption of cocaine, amphetamine, marijuana and opiates; a certificate of no criminal record; supporter commitment letter and residence in their community.

The requirements are part of the provisions of Law 33-18 on Political Parties and Movements that also asks applicants to be in full enjoyment of civil and political rights, have a minimum time of membership or permanence in the organization, and not have participated as a candidate for another party for the same electoral event.