Top 5 best-selling books in the Dominican Republic and other countries
These are the best-selling books of the week in some countries of the Americas and Spain
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
1.- “Dying in Brussels” -Pablo Gómez Borbón
2.- “Heist” -Ariana Godoy
3.- “Strange”- Alex Mírez
4. – “Women of my soul” – Isabel Allende
5.- “The art of cheating karma”- Elísabet Benavent
(Source: Librerías Cuestalibros / fiction)
ARGENTINA
1.- “We on the Moon” – Alice Kellen
2.- “In the end they both die” – Adam Silvera
3.- “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins Reid
4.- “The most beautiful book in the world” – Rosario Oyhanarte
5.- “Witch killer. The White Witch” – Shelby Mahurin
(Source: Librerías Cúspide)
CHILE
1.- “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins Reid
2.- “All this time” – Mikki Daughtry and Rachael Lippincott
3.- “From nowhere” – Julia Navarro
4.- “The kidnapping of Sister Tegualda” – Hernán Rivera Letelier
5.- “Perfect Liars” – Alex Mírez
(Source: Chilean Book Fair)
SPAIN
1.- “The swifts” – Fernando Aramburu
2.- “From nowhere” – Julia Navarro
3.- “Simmering” – Paula Hawkins
4.- “The art of cheating karma” – Elísabet Benavent
5.- “Sira” – María Dueñas
(Source: El Corte Inglés)
UNITED STATES
1.- “A Slow Fire Burning” – Paula Hawkins
2.- “Billy Summers” – Stephen King
3.- “Berserk, Vol. 8” – Kentaro Miura
4.- “The Madness of Crowds” – Louise Penny
5.- “The Noise” – Patterson/Barker
(Source: Publishers Weekly)
MEXICO
1.- “The Song of Achilles” – Madeline Miller
2.- “Circe” – Madeline Miller
3.- “The city of steam” – Carlos Ruiz Zafón
4.- “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” – J.K. Rowling
5.- “Perfect Liars” – Alex Mírez
(Source: Gandhi Bookstores)