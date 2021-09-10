Top 5 best-selling books in the Dominican Republic and other countries

These are the best-selling books of the week in some countries of the Americas and Spain

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

1.- “Dying in Brussels” -Pablo Gómez Borbón

2.- “Heist” -Ariana Godoy

3.- “Strange”- Alex Mírez

4. – “Women of my soul” – Isabel Allende

5.- “The art of cheating karma”- Elísabet Benavent

(Source: Librerías Cuestalibros / fiction)

ARGENTINA

1.- “We on the Moon” – Alice Kellen

2.- “In the end they both die” – Adam Silvera

3.- “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins Reid

4.- “The most beautiful book in the world” – Rosario Oyhanarte

5.- “Witch killer. The White Witch” – Shelby Mahurin

(Source: Librerías Cúspide)

CHILE

1.- “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins Reid

2.- “All this time” – Mikki Daughtry and Rachael Lippincott

3.- “From nowhere” – Julia Navarro

4.- “The kidnapping of Sister Tegualda” – Hernán Rivera Letelier

5.- “Perfect Liars” – Alex Mírez

(Source: Chilean Book Fair)

SPAIN

1.- “The swifts” – Fernando Aramburu

2.- “From nowhere” – Julia Navarro

3.- “Simmering” – Paula Hawkins

4.- “The art of cheating karma” – Elísabet Benavent

5.- “Sira” – María Dueñas

(Source: El Corte Inglés)

UNITED STATES

1.- “A Slow Fire Burning” – Paula Hawkins

2.- “Billy Summers” – Stephen King

3.- “Berserk, Vol. 8” – Kentaro Miura

4.- “The Madness of Crowds” – Louise Penny

5.- “The Noise” – Patterson/Barker

(Source: Publishers Weekly)

MEXICO

1.- “The Song of Achilles” – Madeline Miller

2.- “Circe” – Madeline Miller

3.- “The city of steam” – Carlos Ruiz Zafón

4.- “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” – J.K. Rowling

5.- “Perfect Liars” – Alex Mírez

(Source: Gandhi Bookstores)