Public Health reports 232 new Covid infections and zero deaths

SANTO DOMINGO.- Today, the Dominican Republic reported 232 new infections of Covid-19 and no single death from that cause in the last 24 hours.

Bulletin 542 of the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) reflects 76 fewer cases than yesterday when 309 were reported.

Active cases

The active cases are 5,058, while 344,231 people have recovered from the disease.

The report indicates that in the last 24 hours, 5,183 tests were processed.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic is 4,014, 25.26% of whom were hypertensive and 15.77% diabetic.

Among those infected are 1,409 health workers, 1,228 pregnant women, and 38,050 under age 20.

Hospital occupancy

There is an availability of 2,604 beds in the country for COVID patients, of which 381 are occupied (15%).

There are 609 beds available in intensive care units, of which 145 are occupied (24%), while 519 ventilators are available in the hospital network, there are 88 occupied (17%).

Numbers of infections and deaths

1 September – 295 infections, 0 deaths

2 September – 321 infections, 1 death

3 September – 411 infections, 0 death

4 September – 253 infections, 3 deaths

5 September – 285 infections, 1 death

6 September – 156 infections, 0 deaths

7 September – 115 infections, 1 death

8 September – 192 infections, 0 deaths

9 September – 240 infections, 1 death

10 September – 321 infections, 0 deaths

11 September – 309 infections, 0 deaths

12 September- 232 infections, 0 deaths