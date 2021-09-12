Rescued baby manatee receives attention at the National Aquarium

Santo Domingo, DR

A baby manatee was rescued on Saturday, after being seen last Friday swimming alone and disoriented on La Ciénaga beach, in the province of Barahona.

The calf is approximately 45 days old, since it still has the umbilical cord, measures 1.30m in length and weighs 40.6 kg.

According to the National Aquarium, the rescue of the creature was initiated after receiving information through the Vice Ministry of Marine Coastal Resources of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

“As part of the follow-up and monitoring, they will perform analytical tests, closely checking vital signs which are decisive to making the right decisions,” the institution said through an Instagram post.