Bust reveals Dominican Republic as a narcostate

Santo Domingo.- The criminal organization that integrates extraditables, investigated through Operation Falcón, operated for at least nine years in the financing of political campaigns to obtain seats in Congress, mayors and municipal councils, to achieve influence and power.

According to the Justice Ministry, one of the leaders of the drug trafficking network fully financed the electoral campaign of ruling party PRM deputy for Santiago, Nelson Marmolejos Gil. Erick Randhiel Mosquea Polanco spent, just on election day, more than RD$9 million and Lenin Torres Bueno, another implicated, RD$550,000.

The revelation was made by Torres Bueno during a telephone conversation on July 9, 2020, which is cited in the case file.

The drug trafficking and money laundering network carried out illicit operations since 2012, which would have intensified since 2017 according to the evidence obtained.

According to investigators, the network created a transnational criminal organization dedicated to trafficking cocaine from the Dominican Republic to Europe, the United States and Puerto Rico, with the province of Santiago as its command and operation center. “The defendants trafficked about 2,500 kilos of cocaine weekly.”