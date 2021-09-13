Bust reveals Dominican Republic as a narcostate
Is president Abinader a dictator-in-waiting?
Santo Domingo.- The criminal organization that integrates extraditables, investigated through Operation Falcón, operated for at least nine years in the financing of political campaigns to obtain seats in Congress, mayors and municipal councils, to achieve influence and power.
According to the Justice Ministry, one of the leaders of the drug trafficking network fully financed the electoral campaign of ruling party PRM deputy for Santiago, Nelson Marmolejos Gil. Erick Randhiel Mosquea Polanco spent, just on election day, more than RD$9 million and Lenin Torres Bueno, another implicated, RD$550,000.
The revelation was made by Torres Bueno during a telephone conversation on July 9, 2020, which is cited in the case file.
The drug trafficking and money laundering network carried out illicit operations since 2012, which would have intensified since 2017 according to the evidence obtained.
According to investigators, the network created a transnational criminal organization dedicated to trafficking cocaine from the Dominican Republic to Europe, the United States and Puerto Rico, with the province of Santiago as its command and operation center. “The defendants trafficked about 2,500 kilos of cocaine weekly.”
Not a narcostate, because they have been locked up, narcostate is Mexico where you see 20 and 30 people hang and decapitated in acapulco everyday and Cartels wars.
These so called druglord wanted inmunity with their political status now look at them, Locked Up..
Don’t think the population has any doubt of politicians being bought to help facilitate drug trafficking.
DT loves that word, “narco state” but the funny thing is; that it makes the reader wonder if the editor of Dominican Today even knows what the word means.
The editor and his Spanish language source publishers know the meaning of “narco state”. The word means the gov’t, judiciary, police, and military has been penetrated by the drug traffickers. Institutionalized corruption has dirtied the halls of government. The present administration wants to clean it up with some overdue hard scrubbing.