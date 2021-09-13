Dominican capital in gridlock; nowhere to go

Santo Domingo.- The National District is already “a little bit” from overflowing its traffic capacity, heading through a section so complicated that if not fixed in time, could lead to an unpleasant crisis.

Traffic jams are the daily nightmare in the demarcation, which, in addition to disconcerting citizens, puts many on the brink of rebellion, El Dia reports.

The demarcation has the highest rate of vehicles: 1,380,075, including motorcycles, cars, SUVs, buses.

By 2020, a total of 1,049,567 people were living in its 91.58 square kilometers, where 71 neighborhoods and 277 sections.

To add to the anguish, Greater Santo Domingo, which bears the brunt of the capital’s traffic, which until the close of the fiscal period 2020, had a total of 2,150,011 vehicles.