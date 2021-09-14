Congress is poised to purge narco lawmakers

Santo Domingo.- The drug trafficking activities in which legislators and representatives of the municipalities participate are targeting four deputies and other politicians under investigation, who will have to respond to a justice, which has the green light to proceed.

So far the Justice Ministry’s actions and investigations have the support of political and social actors, President Luis Abinader himself and his ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM).

Deputies have been singled out for alleged links with drug trafficking and money laundering: Héctor Darío Féliz Féliz, Rosa Amalia Pilarte; Nelson Marmolejos Gil and Miguel Gutiérrez Díaz (detained in Miami). Also Juan Maldonado Castro, suspended director of Comunidad Digna and former deputy.