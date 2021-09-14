Falcon’s 21 arrests is biggest Dominican drug bust

Santo Domingo.- Another person linked to the criminal organization dismantled by the Justice Ministry and various military organizations under Operation Falcón was arrested Monday in Santo Domingo.

Enerio Rafael Sandoval, will be transferred for arraignment to Santiago in the next few hours for his links with the alleged drug trafficking and money laundering network, which allegedly managed over US$500 million.

So far there are 21 detainees against whom the Justice Ministry requests 18 months of pretrial detention and that the case be declared complex