Sahara dust and its effects on health and skin

In recent months, Sahara dust in the Dominican Republic has caused an increase in thermal temperature and a decrease in air quality, causing a deterioration in people’s health.

These dust particles that impact the Dominican territory carry pollutants that affect not only the respiratory tract and nasal mucosa but also the skin.

For Dr. Erika Barroso, a specialist in medicine and anti-aging, the effects of Sahara dust on the skin will depend on each person’s susceptibility, being the most vulnerable to those with allergic conditions, acne problems, dermatitis, among other ailments.

“One point that is very important to me is vigilant hygiene. Cleanse thoroughly at least twice a day, so that we can remove all that residue that has been left on our skin from sand particles.”

Barroso indicated that care during this season is vital to keeping the skin healthy during this atmospheric phenomenon, so she recommends correct skin hygiene, moisturizing creams, drinking water, sun protection, and masks to cover part of the face.

Although the face is the most exposed part, the health, beauty, and wellness trainer assures that the body could also present irritations, such as the areas where the first reactions appear on the arms.

“During this season we could adjust and vary the clothes so as not to have so much contact, however, when we talk about the skin we are talking about the whole body, there are many patients where the first lesions appear on the arms.”

What not to do during this season

Barroso recommends not to perform aggressive procedures on the skin since it presents changes at the cellular level to self-protect itself, so the performance of exfoliation or scrub, especially on the face, could remove the natural layer of protection.

“From my point of view and my experience, it is a big mistake during this month, even since summer, to scrub, peel or exfoliate because you are removing that layer that can provide natural protection that we need at such times.”