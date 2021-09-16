Due process for 3 deputies nabbed in Operation Falcon

Santo Domingo.- Due process is expected in the case of the three deputies involved in the alleged network of money laundering from drug trafficking dismantled with Operation Falcón.

The Justice Ministry asked Supreme Court president Luis Henry Molina, a special investigating judge to hear the charges against the deputies Nelson Rafael Marmolejos Gil, Héctor Darío Féliz Féliz and Faustina Guerrero Cabrera (known as Gray).

Julio Fulcar, spokesman for the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) in the Chamber of Deputies, is one of those who expects due process in the case and that legislators be allowed to defend themselves. “I do not want to make any substantive judgment so as not to anticipate events.”