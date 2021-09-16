Security plan launched in Los Alcarrizos

Agents to use tasers and cameras in uniforms

Members will also have upgraded lethal weaponry and improved mobility with new vehicles.

The National Police and the Ministry of Interior and Police launched a program today to reduce crime in the municipality of Los Alcarrizos and the municipal districts of Pantoja, Palmarejo, and Villa Linda, called the Results-Oriented Budget.

The director-general of the National Police, Major General Edward Sanchez Gonzalez, explained that the initiative links the financial resources allocated to citizen security with the results that citizens expect in this regard.

He said that the plan, which is being carried out with the technical support of the Ministry of Finance and the General Directorate of Budget, seeks to bring the police closer to the residents of the different sectors of these districts and to have full knowledge of their security environment, their economic activities, conflicts and problems that may affect them.

Among the main innovations of the program is that the agents will begin to use tasers and cameras on their uniforms to document their actions, upgraded lethal weapons, and improved mobility with new vehicles.

Féliz Jiménez, Vice-Minister of Interior Security, and Colonel Franklin Gullón, regional director of Santo Domingo West of the National Police, guaranteed that with the measures to be implemented, crime rates would decrease in the places where the program will be implemented.