Dominican Republic requires PCR test for travelers from 22 countries for the Delta variant

IN CASE OF FAILURE TO PRESENT THE VACCINATION CARD AT AIRPORTS IN THE COUNTRY

Passengers from the U.S. only receive a random test

Variants of Covid-19 slow down the early recovery of tourism

Travelers coming from 22 countries considered to be at high risk of the delta variant entering the Dominican Republic through national airports will be required to present the vaccination card against the virus upon entry.

The card must be issued at least three weeks after the last dose has been applied. If they do not have the vaccination card, passengers must present the negative result of a PCR test no more than 72 hours before they arrive in the country.

All passengers and crew members arriving in the Dominican Republic from Australia, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Ireland, Kuwait, Monaco, United Kingdom (England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales) must undergo the process.

In addition, the Democratic Republic of Congo, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Syria, South Africa, Sweden and Thailand, and Tunisia, countries where several infectious variants of Covid-19 have been detected, are included.

The measure of presenting a negative PCR test result does not apply to passengers under five years of age.

Persons arriving in the country from the United States and other destinations are only subjected to a random antigen test.

Although there are no direct flights from Brazil and the United Kingdom through Las Americas International Airport, many nationals come as tourists on charter flights and connecting flights from the United States and Europe.

According to Listín Diario, few passengers enter the country where the dangerous Covid-19 delta strain has been detected through Las Americas airport. Instead, the passengers who have entered from these destinations do it on flights with a stopover in Miami, United States, and from countries of the European continent, such as Spain and Italy.