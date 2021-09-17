Operation Falcon raids continue in Dominican Republic

Puerto Plata.- Agents of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) carried out a raid on Thursday night at a luxurious residence in Puerto Plata, in an action linked to Operation Falcón.

The agents, accompanied by a prosecutor, entered the house, lasted about 1 hour inside and no one has been detained so far.

They entered the building and searched the gardens, but they did not speak to the press. The raid was broadcast live by the newspaper El Atlántico.