Operation Falcon raids continue in Dominican Republic
Puerto Plata.- Agents of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) carried out a raid on Thursday night at a luxurious residence in Puerto Plata, in an action linked to Operation Falcón.
The agents, accompanied by a prosecutor, entered the house, lasted about 1 hour inside and no one has been detained so far.
They entered the building and searched the gardens, but they did not speak to the press. The raid was broadcast live by the newspaper El Atlántico.
A question is how El Atlántico was given notice of the raid to be able to broadcast live. There are three scenarios, (1) It received official notice, part of a public relations caper to show the DNCD in action, (2) Loose lips…. an informant got wind of the raid in time to communicate, to allow a broadcast crew to broadcast live, (3) Just plain luck to be in the area.
The loose lips scenario is of concern, a lack of DNCD internal control?