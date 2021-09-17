The US donates 8 military vehicles to Dominican Army

Santo Domingo. – The Embassy of the United States in Santo Domingo today made a donation of eight Jeep J-8 model vehicles to the Ministry of Defense, to improve the capacity of the Dominican Republic to confront trafficking and smuggling carried out by transnational criminal organizations.

The vehicles, valued at US$513,536, are part of the cooperation between the Armed Forces and the United States Southern Command to contribute to the protection and security of the Dominican Republic and the region.

The grant complements numerous joint efforts at the land, air and sea levels and is in addition to the more than US$25 million in assistance provided by the US government through its Department of Defense over the past five years.

The Charge d’Affaires of the United States Embassy, ​​Robert W. Thomas, delivered the donation in the presence of US congressmen Albio Sires, Mark Green and Adriano Espaillat, which was received by the Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa ERD and Major General, Julio Ernesto Florián Pérez, Dominican Republic Army chief of staff.