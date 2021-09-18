Gasoline and other fuel prices remain unchanged

The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and MSMEs (MICM) reported yesterday that the price of all fuels would remain unchanged.

Premium gasoline will continue at RD$261.80 and the regular rate at RD$243.30 per gallon with this measure. The regular diesel will be at RD$188.90 and the optimal at RD$212.20.

Liquefied petroleum gas continues at RD$127.10/gl and natural gas at RD$28.97 per cubic meter. Avtur will sell for RD$161.90 and the kerosene at RD$185.70 per gallon. Likewise, fuel oil #6 will continue at RD$136.70.