Pediatricians urge vaccination in the presence of Delta

Presence of Delta variant. Concern in DR

After confirming the presence of the dangerous Delta variant of covid-19 in the Dominican Republic, which has already affected five people, the Dominican Society of Pediatrics again asked the population to go to vaccination centers to vaccinate children over 12 years of age, as well as greater preventive care in children under this age range.

The country has fewer than 50 pediatric intensive care beds. An outbreak in this population would put the health system and the life expectancy of these children in precarious situations.

The statements were presented by Dr. Luz Herrera, president of the Dominican Society of Pediatrics, who argued that although the registered cases of this variant have been in adults and so far very few cases, children are not exempt from contagion, so care should be doubled now that they are returning to school.

“It is important to emphasize the use of masks for everyone from the age of two, because a significant part of the student population is not yet eligible to receive vaccines, and it has been proven that wearing a mask reduces the transmission of the virus and protects those who are not vaccinated,” said the specialist. However, he also reiterated the importance of distancing.

Recommendation to all

Completing the vaccination schedule and having more hygiene resources on school campuses and other collective settings will be essential to reduce infections.

The Dominican Society of Pediatrics, during these months, has continued with its specialists a campaign of preventive health promotion, vaccination, and medical updates, to spread and distribute this information to families and help them to be more protected in this context of a pandemic. “Self-care is fundamental,” the group insists.