The sargassum-free beaches you can visit

1. El Valle Beach in Samana

It is located in Samana, a destination known for many tourist attractions. However, El Valle beach is a rewarding experience for those looking to disconnect from routine and connect a little more with nature. Fifteen minutes from the center of the city of Samaná is El Valle beach, surrounded by beautiful natural landscapes and more than 4 kilometers of virgin beach that will make you feel literally in paradise. In addition, it has a small river, where you can also take a refreshingly cool swim when leaving the warm waters of its beach.

2. San Rafael Beach in Barahona

San Rafael beach is one of the most visited in the South region. Among its features, it has a beach and a river that combine. Both fresh and saltwater become a dream for those looking to enjoy the two environments in one place. It has very crystal clear turquoise waters, and something that characterizes this beach is its sand peppered by white and cream-colored stones. Carlos Torres assures that the atmosphere is very cozy and that currently, the beach is not full of sargassum. However, the beach’s waters are very deep, and its waves are strong, so caution is asked of bathers; this is one of the reasons why many of its visitors prefer to enjoy the freshwater river that goes down from the mountains to the beach.

3. Playa Bahía de las Águilas, Pedernales

This beach is a natural paradise. It is located in Pedernales, southwest of the Dominican Republic, and is part of the Jaragua National Park. “It is one of my favorite beaches and I know that of many others who feel that way too. It’s got crystal clear waters and white sand that borders it, in addition to the biodiversity that you can find in its surroundings. Bahía de las Águilas is one of those places where you disconnect from all the hustle and bustle of the city and never want to leave,” says Torres. “If you plan to come, you can camp at Cabo Rojo beach, where there are ecological hotels that provide this service (Glamping) and where you can sleep in tents with all the comforts (beds, sheets, pillows, bathrooms, showers). There are also restaurants that will make your stay a very special and diverse experience,” says Carlos.

Other sargassum-free beaches