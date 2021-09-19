The sargassum-free beaches you can visit

COVID-19
September 19, 2021 | 8:20 am
Public Health reports lethality due to COVID-19 in Dominican Republic decreases to 1.13%The Ministry of Public Health reports that since the beginning of the pandemic in...
September 18, 2021 | 7:15 am
Pediatricians urge vaccination in the presence of DeltaPresence of Delta variant. Concern in DR After confirming the presence of the dangerous Delta...
September 17, 2021 | 4:06 pm
Dominican Republic requires PCR test for travelers from 22 countries for the Delta variantIN CASE OF FAILURE TO PRESENT THE VACCINATION CARD AT AIRPORTS IN THE COUNTRY...
September 17, 2021 | 3:31 pm
The largest number of Covid cases are in four districtsSanto Domingo, DR Greater Santo Domingo and the provinces of Santiago, La Vega, and...
September 17, 2021 | 2:14 pm
Vaccination still lags behind in SD and 7 other provincesSanto Domingo, DR With the same percentage of 49.3% of its population over...
September 17, 2021 | 1:37 pm
Delta variant is already present in the country and claims first victimBack in July Listín Diario revealed from epidemiological sources that this strain was already...
