Tropical Storm 16 forms

Last update on September 19, 2021, 12:09 pm
Local September 19, 2021 | 10:02 am
Satellite image showing cyclonic activity in the Atlantic. (NOAA)
Tropical storm number 16 of the current cyclonic season formed overnight.
The information was offered by the director of the National Meteorological Office, Gloria Ceballos.
The phenomenon formed 1,080 kilometers east of the northern Lesser Antilles, in the Caribbean area, and moves west/northwest at 22 kilometers per hour.
Ceballos said that Onamet monitors the evolution of the meteorological event.
