Accused in Dominican Republic’s biggest drug case in court today

Santo Domingo.- In Santiago this Monday, there will be three arraignments against the 25 people detained for their alleged link to Operation Falcón, the case of drug trafficking and money laundering in which a former official and three deputies are involved.

For 3pm Juan Carlos Mosquea Eduardo, arrested after raids in the Puerto Plata province the prosecution will request pretrial detention of 18 months, and that the case be declared complex.

He his brother Erick Randhiel Mosquea Polanco is accused of being a front man for the purchase of properties and business administration, whom he points to as the head of the alleged network that has operated in the Dominican Republic since 2012.

He’s also accused of criminal conspiracy, drug trafficking, money laundering and illegal possession of firearms.

At 10am 23 other people involved in Operation Falcón will go before Judge Iris Borges, who’ll allow the lawyers to complete their defense.