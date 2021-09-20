Government gives one more month for mandatory registration of motorcycles

Santo Domingo, DR

The Government announced that it will extend the mandatory registration of motorcycles until October 20 in Greater Santo Domingo, which is part of the citizen security policies.

In a press conference at the National Palace, it was reported that those who are not registered would be supervised and sanctioned following Law 63-17 on mobility, land transport, traffic, and road safety after the deadline given for such purposes.

“We want to emphasize that the measure is not only for motoconchistas, but for all motorcycle users in greater Santo Domingo, including motoconchistas, deliverys, messengers and motorcyclists for private use and to do so they only need to go with the motorcycle, the cédula and a protective helmet,” said the director of the National Institute of Transit and Land Transport (Intrant), Rafael Arias.

Arias added that as a way to guarantee compliance with this provision, eight centers had been enabled throughout Greater Santo Domingo, which are located in the Livestock City; Cable Car station, in Sabana Perdida; the Parque del Este; Club Los Cachorros in Cristo Rey; parking of the Quisqueya Stadium, parking of the Botanical Garden, Santo Domingo West City Hall, and Plazoleta in front of the Christ the Redeemer Cemetery.

These centers operate from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 in the morning to 4:00 in the afternoon, and on Saturdays from 8:00 in the morning to 2:00 in the afternoon.

For his part, the Minister of Interior and Police, Jesús Vásquez Martínez, said that being responsible for the design and planning of public policies on citizen security, the government spares no effort in an attempt to deal with the criminal acts that are committed in their different modalities in the Dominican Republic, hence the need to identify all motorcycle users.

“When we arrived at the Ministry of Interior and Police we realized that 75% of the criminal acts that were committed on the streets of the country were done with two people riding a motorcycle, so we decided to take concrete actions,” said the minister during his speech.

In addition, he said that since the beginning of the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategy for Citizen Security My Safe Country, which has within its primary objective the identification of motorcycles, and stressed that more than 124,000 have already been identified.

The press conference was led by the Minister of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarrrulla, and also present were the directors of the National Police, Major General Edward Ramón Sánchez González and the General Directorate of Traffic Security and Land Transport (Digesett), Brigadier General Ramón Antonio Guzmán Peralta.