Man who threatened Abinader is arrested in NYC

New York.- A man who allegedly threatened to kill Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader, who attends the United Nations General Assembly, was detained in New York City.

Abinader confirmed the report.

Enrique Figueroa a few weeks ago gained notoriety on social networks after coming out in defense of the communicator Miguel Ortega and threatening the Prime Minister, as well as Education Minister Roberto Fulcar.

The information was released on Monday 20 by journalist Aaron Katersky, of ABC News.

Katersky tweeted that a source didn’t offer further details about the alleged arrest