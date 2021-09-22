Dominican Republic leader at the UN

Santo Domingo.- One day after one year of the first virtual speech, due to the pandemic, before the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), President Luis Abinader will address his second turn before that body this Wednesday, but this time in person.

At that time, the issues addressed by the head of state during a speech recorded from the National Palace were universal access to the long-awaited anticovid vaccines, technology-based education, the backwardness of the 2030 agenda and climate change.

But today, the Haitian crisis, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and debt, will be the main topics that the head of state will touch on for 15 minutes at the LXXVI UN Assembly, in New York.

Regarding Haiti, a country where a chain of tragedies has triggered emigration to the other side of the island and to other nations, Abinader specified that this problem not only affects the Dominican Republic, but also the United States, where there is a multitude of migrants stuck in Texas.