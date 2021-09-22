Public Health identifies 15 variants of Covid-19 in the country

Public Health reported identifying 15 variants of Covid-19, circulating in several provinces of the country, the general director of Epidemiology, Ronald Skewes, explained that 322 samples were made between August 27 and September 19.

“Between Gamma and Mu, according to what was presented last Thursday, they are the two variants that are most predominant in the country,” he said.

Skewes explained that of the 15 variants, one case of the Alpha variant was registered in La Vega, three of Gamma in Santiago, another of Gamma in Espaillat, and the others are indeterminate.

Protocol and positive cases in schools

The director of School Health of the Ministry of Education, Juan Carlos De Jesús, reported that the Calasanz educational center evaluated and identified several cases of children positive for Covid-19.

He added that the minors identified as positive had siblings in other center courses, so they proceeded to close the campus.

“There was no direct communication with the local health teams, for that reason there was no communication to make the decision.” said the director of School Health

He also said that after the events, the health personnel presented themselves to Calasanz. After that, the cases were investigated, collecting samples and implementing the measures of place such as quarantine and continue surveillance.

Regarding the Don Bosco School, he said that this adhering to the corresponding protocol, issued a statement informing that one of his students had had contact with a suspicious case.

“They notified the Provincial Health Directorates (DPS), sent to investigate and quarantine the children who were there.” said Juan Carlos De Jesus.

He pointed out that the center did not suspend the work; they instead notified that they would be taken depending on the individuality of the cases.