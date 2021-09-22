Senate approves bill to control sale, supply and consumption of alcoholic beverages

The Senate of the Republic approved yesterday, Tuesday, in the second reading, the bill for controlling the sale, supply, and consumption of alcoholic beverages, an initiative proposed by the vice-president of the hemicycle, Santiago José Zorrilla.

The bill, which will now pass to the Chamber of Deputies, indicates in its second recital that alcohol consumption is among the main addictive substances that generate social concern, becoming one of the causes of death with the most significant impact in the national territory.

It also states that the sale and excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages in inappropriate places and at inappropriate times increases the probability of creating situations that endanger human health and life.

It also establishes that the centers for the sale of alcohol must be located in places that do not obstruct the public road and installed at a distance of 150 meters from each other.

Also, businesses must sell alcoholic beverages from Sunday to Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight, while on Fridays and Saturdays, they must sell alcohol from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Likewise, the bill points out that administrative infractions may be penalized for non-compliance with license conditions, littering in vending places, selling alcohol in unauthorized locations, and selling to minors.