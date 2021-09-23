Biden taps veteran politico as envoy to Dominican Republic
Santo Domingo.- The President of the United States, Joe Biden, will nominate Georgia State Representative Calvin Smyre to serve as United States Ambassador to the Dominican Republic.
Smyre’s roots in Democratic politics run deep. He was a deputy during President Jimmy Carter’s re-election bid in 1980, traveling to Kentucky in a Buick for the campaign.
He co-chaired Bill Clinton’s campaigns in Georgia in 1992 and 1996 and was a key Al Gore deputy in 2000.
Another corporate hack…he might just show up with a husband…lol
He better come with good intentions as Robin Bernstein did btw we still miss her, i would recomend him to not preassure us to accept haitians or give them any ID and work only for our development
He will surely be a proponent of the NWO agenda on this island