Biden taps veteran politico as envoy to Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The President of the United States, Joe Biden, will nominate Georgia State Representative Calvin Smyre to serve as United States Ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

Smyre’s roots in Democratic politics run deep. He was a deputy during President Jimmy Carter’s re-election bid in 1980, traveling to Kentucky in a Buick for the campaign.

He co-chaired Bill Clinton’s campaigns in Georgia in 1992 and 1996 and was a key Al Gore deputy in 2000.