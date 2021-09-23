Dominican Republic again cries out for Haiti

Santo Domingo.- Climate change, a mechanism to face the debts caused by the pandemic and the crisis in Haiti were the three actions that President Luis Abinader raised yesterday before the 76th Assembly of the United Nations.

However, the one where he made the most emphasis was on the Haitian situation, a dramatic situation that, to face it, he requested international collaboration with “the highest priority” because “there is not, nor will there ever be a Dominican solution to the crisis in Haiti.”

And it is that, for decades, misfortunes have accompanied the neighboring nation in Hispaniola, but with the assassination of its president Jovenel Moïse -on July 7- the political crisis reached bottom.

An unfortunate scenario to which was added the repercussions of a 7.2-magnitude quake, on August 14, which caused the death of more than 2,000 people and worsened their economic and social situation, also lacerated for more than a year by the action. of criminal gangs that terrorize various regions of the Caribbean country.