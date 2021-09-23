‘Dominicans in the US be alert,’ Foreign chief warns

New York- Dominican Foreign Minister, Roberto Álvarez, called on the Dominican community in this city to “be alert to the possibility of changes in the immigration law of the United States.”

Álvarez, speaking before hundreds of Quisqueyanos during a ceremony chaired by President Luis Abinader in the halls of Beverly Hills Manor, in The Bronx, expressed that our community has a “very big difference from the most of the other Latino American communities in the United States.”

“And it’s the fact that the Dominican community enjoys a very high percentage of migratory regularity, that is due to the way in which we have taken advantage of the Immigration and Nationality Law of 1965 for family reunification,” he said.