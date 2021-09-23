Law will prohibit alcohol consumption in the streets

The Senate approved the bill on first reading. FILE

Santo Domingo, DR

The Senate of the Republic approved on Tuesday on first reading a bill to regulate the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages throughout the national territory.

Among the provisions of the piece of legislation is the prohibition of alcohol consumption on public roads, in vehicles, and motorcycles, as well as the imposition of new rules for places of sale.

In detail, the bill establishes in its Article 52 the prohibition of alcoholic beverages on public roads.

“It is forbidden to consume alcoholic beverages obstructing the public thoroughfare, sidewalks, streets, avenues or parks, disturbing the tranquility of the institutions determined by this law as sensitive,” states its article 52.

The following paragraph indicates that persons who incur this violation will be sanctioned with a fine of from one to five minimum public sector wages.

Vehicles

The regulation also prohibits the consumption and transportation of alcoholic beverages in vehicles and motorcycles. Specifically, Article 48 prohibits transferring alcoholic beverages to vehicle drivers within the passenger area “without factory seal.”

While in the following paragraph, it states that if alcoholic beverages are open, “they must be transferred in the trunk or in the rear of the motor vehicle.”

License.

The legislative initiative also establishes that all centers for the sale of alcoholic beverages must apply for a license to proceed with selling alcoholic beverages to consumers.