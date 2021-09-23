Think tank: Dominicans fear Haitian ‘avalanche’

Santo Domingo.- The crisis in Haiti, which has been added to the massive deportations of Haitians that the United States began this week, would be reflected in an increase in irregular immigration to the Dominican Republic and its consequences in the trafficking and trafficking of persons and on the issue of marginalization and overcrowding.

Bonó Center executive Ruddy Berigüete, head of Human Rights and Accompaniment of Migrants, says often the conditions of the Dominican people to receive migrations are not given and that it is natural that “the first reaction that is assumed is one of threat or the fear,” of an avalanche of citizens from the neighboring country.

However, Berigüete indicates that the last time there was an increase in the flow of Haitians in the Dominican Republic was after the 2010 earthquake that affected the poorest nation in America, but that the State managed to adopt a clear policy on the subject and knew how to contain it with appropriate measures, although “not necessarily the most appropriate.”