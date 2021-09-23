Three phenomena active in Atlantic; today in Domincan Republic two troughs cause rains

Santo Domingo, DR

The Atlantic Ocean is active with three atmospheric phenomena: tropical depression #18 and the remnants of Rose and Peter, already downgraded to a tropical depression.

Tropical depression #18 has maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and is located 2,995 kilometers east/southeast of the Lesser Antilles and is moving west at about 24 km/h.

While the remnants of Rose were located about 2,095 km west,/northwest of the Cape Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and with current movement to the northwest at 17 km/h.

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) says that Rose, due to its position and displacement, does not represent any danger for the Dominican Republic.

As for the remnants of Peter, they were located about 420 km north/northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h, moving north/northwest at about 7 km/h and with that phenomenon, “we continue to monitor the evolution and displacement of this tropical storm that is projected not to affect the D.R.”

Forecast for Thursday

Today, weather conditions will remain dominated by the incidence of two troughs, which will generate rainfall over the northeast, northwest, southwest, and Central Cordillera in the afternoon. However, in southeastern provinces (including Greater Santo Domingo), no significant rain is expected.

Due to the rains expected in the coming days, Onamet maintains weather alerts for possible urban flooding, landslides, as well as overflowing of rivers, streams, and creeks in the provinces: La Vega, María Trinidad Sánchez, Monseñor Nouel, Samaná, Monte Plata and Hato Mayor.