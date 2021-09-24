Sam becomes a category 1 hurricane; Onamet keeps an eye on it

Tropical Storm Sam became a hurricane this Friday as it passed through the Atlantic, according to reports from the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

According to the most recent NHC bulletin, the atmospheric phenomenon is 2,365 kilometers east of the Leeward Islands, in the Lesser Antilles, moving towards the northwest at 24 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h.

The hurricane is category one and is being monitored by the National Meteorological Office of the Dominican Republic (ONAMET).

Its speed is expected to decrease during the weekend.

In addition, Sam is expected to continue to strengthen, and by Friday night or early Saturday morning, it is expected to become a more powerful hurricane. No hazard warnings have been issued at this time.