There is an increase in hospitalizations for Covid

An increase in the cases of hospitalized Covid-19 patients registered in the country yesterday with the notification of 448 patients admitted to regular non-ICU-Covid beds, about 13 more than those noted the previous day, which was 435 patients.

The increase is also verified in admissions to Intensive Care Units (ICU), which went from 156 the previous day to 169 yesterday for an occupation of 26% and 28%, respectively, of the acute care beds enabled for patients with coronavirus.

The number of patients under ventilation rose from 91 to 98 in the last 24 hours, going from 18% to 19% of ventilator occupancy.

Meanwhile, yesterday the system did not report any mortality from Covid-19 but registered 279 new positive cases of the virus, detected mainly in Greater Santo Domingo, La Vega, Puerto Plata, San Cristóbal, Santiago, Santiago Rodríguez, Valverde, La Altagracia, and Duarte In the last 24 hours, 6,546 laboratory samples were processed, of which 2,484 were Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and 4,062 antigens. In addition, some 3,927 were done for the first time, and 2,619 were subsequent or follow-up.

Bulletin number 553 issued yesterday establishes the daily positivity of the processed samples at 7.10% and that of the last 24 hours at 6.39%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, 4,031 deaths have been reported from this cause, for the lethality of 1.13 percent, and mortality per million inhabitants stands at 385.80.

Tests

A total of 2,035,823 tests have been conducted, equivalent to 19,844 per million people, and yesterday the system reported that 4,779 remained with the active virus. The cumulative total of positive diagnoses amounts to 356,321 registered cases, with 347,511 recovered and 1,679,502 suspected cases ruled out.

Safer spaces

In another order, Public Health reported that Minister Daniel Rivera met with executives of the Strategy and Financial Analysis Unit of the Vice Presidency, intending to solve the headquarters’ different needs and dependencies to plan its physical structure and have a safer and more adequate space for labor needs.

Among the points discussed is the evaluation of the territory, the environment of the central building, and the dependents as subcontractors to project the surveys and evaluate the conditions of the physical structures to channel displacements of the collaborators.

Also, parking lots, regularize security, make new physical facilities, and evaluate the possibility of acquiring land to avoid renting buildings where several dependencies are housed.

The meeting was attended by Karina Mañón, director of the Strategy and Financial Analysis Unit of the Vice Presidency, and the architects Alejandro Marranzini and Cristina Pérez. As well as the director of Analysis of Health Situations, Monitoring, and Results, Shayra Pérez.

Vaccination in Santiago

The provincial director of Public Health in Santiago announced yesterday that he would look for about 800 new workers to incorporate into the vaccination work carried out house by the house to accelerate the process to reach 70 percent of the population inoculated against Covid-19.

Sectors.

A total of 1,409 health workers have been infected with Covid, 1,229 pregnant, and 38,050 under 20.

Vulnerable.

Of the 4,031 deaths from the virus since the pandemic broke out in March last year, 25.16% suffered from hypertension and 15.70% from diabetes.

Virgilio Gutiérrez said that in the province, the vaccinated exceed 50 percent with two doses and 60 with one, but that it needs to be given a boost to cover as many as possible since it is the only way to face the threat of Covid-19.

The official said that the population must understand that vaccination is a necessity, which in many cases does not prevent contagion, but the severity and death from the coronavirus. Gutierrez said that the Ministry of Health works tirelessly so that the population has the facility to be immunized. In addition, it will offer more space and personnel so that no one is left without receiving the necessary doses.

In Santiago, the percentage of people who have been vaccinated is much higher than that registered in the province since thousands reside in other localities, and as they travel frequently, they receive their doses in this city, but they are registered in their provinces.