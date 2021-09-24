Virgen de las Mercedes is honored today

Today Friday is a Holiday in the Dominican Republic!

Santo Domingo, DR

Today, the Church celebrates the Day of the Virgen de las Mercedes or Virgen de la Merced, patron saint of the Dominican people and spiritual mother of thousands of Dominicans who follow the Catholic faith.

President Luis Abinader will attend the Mass for the Day of “Our Lady of Las Mercedes” held at the Santo Cerro Sanctuary Parish in the province of La Vega.

The liturgy is scheduled for today at 9:00 in the morning.

In addition to the masses and liturgical activities in the Santo Cerro, the metropolitan archbishop of Santo Domingo, Monsignor Francisco Ozoria, will lead another today at the Convent of Las Mercedes, in the Colonial Zone, at 11:00 in the morning.

In honor of the virgin, there will be religious ceremonies throughout the day from 7:00 in the morning in the temple.

The parish of El Buen, Pastor in the Evaristo Morales sector of the capital, also invited the Rosary of the Dawn at 7:00 in the morning, concluding with a Eucharist.

In that temple, there will be masses at 11:00 in the morning and 6:30 in the afternoon. The Parish of Jesús Maestro del Mirador announced a procession at 10:00 in the morning, a ceremony that concludes with a mass at 11:00 am.

Operative

The Military and Police Commission (Comipol) announced an extensive operation on the country’s roads, for which it has reinforced the personnel and equipment to guarantee the safety of the people who will travel to the Santo Cerro on Friday.