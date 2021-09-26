Sam strengthens to Category 4 hurricane

SO FAR, THE NHC HAS NOT ISSUED COASTAL ALERTS OR ADVISORIES FOR ANY COUNTRY.

Santo Domingo, DR

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Hurricane Sam continued to intensify, moving with maximum sustained winds reaching 220 kilometers per hour.

For this reason, the NHC ruled that Sam officially became a Category 4 hurricane.

In this report, the 13th, the NHC located this atmospheric phenomenon about 1,655 kilometers from the Leeward Islands, moving about 17 kilometers per hour.

They also forecast a slight deviation in the trajectory of Hurricane Sam towards the northwest for the following Monday.

So far, the NHC has not issued coastal warnings or watches for any country.