Abinader orders the construction of a Cable Car in Santiago

Santo Domingo, DR

President Luis Abinader declared the construction and commissioning of the Santiago cable car in the public interest.

Decree 611-21 instructed the corresponding agencies to provide themselves with the relevant legal instruments to comply with the ordinance.

According to the third recital, the construction of the Santiago cable car will mainly benefit about 122,894 inhabitants located in the well-known sectors and neighborhoods, including the Bella Vista sector, La Otra Banda, Peralta, La Herradura.

Also the Yaguita del Pastor, Pueblo Nuevo, Baracoa, Historic Center, La Joya, La Barranquita, El Ensueño, Nibaje, Beijing and Olympic Village, providing accessibility to the rest of the city.