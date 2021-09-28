Israelis would build wall at Dominican-Haiti border

Santo Domingo.- The ambassador of Israel in the Dominican Republic, Daniel Biran, said that about three weeks ago, his country presented its interest in participating in the tender for a “technological wall” on the Dominican-Haitian border.

Biran told Listin Diario that Israel has the solution with a technological wall by “very strong” Israeli companies with global experience and a financing system.

“We want to be part of it, it must be understood that the majority of investment will remain in the country and the companies that will work on the project will be Dominican, even if the technology is Israeli.”