Israelis would build wall at Dominican-Haiti border
Santo Domingo.- The ambassador of Israel in the Dominican Republic, Daniel Biran, said that about three weeks ago, his country presented its interest in participating in the tender for a “technological wall” on the Dominican-Haitian border.
Biran told Listin Diario that Israel has the solution with a technological wall by “very strong” Israeli companies with global experience and a financing system.
“We want to be part of it, it must be understood that the majority of investment will remain in the country and the companies that will work on the project will be Dominican, even if the technology is Israeli.”
About time.
He should worry about his own country that has been failing for generations. Clean up the GAZA Strip before you try to solve outside issues.
A border wall is only as good as the people guarding it.
En hora buena gracias a nuestros hermanos de ISRAEL siempre solidarios con la Republica Dominicana de los pocos paises junto a taiwan que han ayudado desinteresadamente al pais, Israel es el pais con la frontera mas vigilada del mundo y tienen tecnologias que el Ejercito norteamericano utiliza hoy en dia, tienen el sistema de agricultura mas avanzado del mundo y son el pais con mas startups tecnologicos valuados por encima del billon de dolares, si hay un pais en el mundo en el que Republica Dominicana tiene que parecerse es a ISRAEL y que mejor que este pais nos ayude a frenar la descontrolada inmigracion Haitiana hacia RD, se dice que traeran inteligencia artificial (AI), Drones, sensores de movimiento y camaras infrarojas, con tecnologias como las ISRAELI estoy mas que seguro no seguiran cruzando ilegales y mucho menos haciendo contrabanando en la frontera que tato perjudica a los mismos Haitianos.
Seal the whole damn thing, don’t let the savages in.