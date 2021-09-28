Positivity for Covid again exceeds 10%.

Santo Domingo, DR

The daily positivity for Covid-19 yesterday exceeded the barrier of 10% of the samples processed, after about two weeks below that level, with the notification in the last hours of 368 new cases and two deaths in the country. Most of the new positive cases were registered in Greater Santo Domingo with 125. Santiago had 50 new infections, Montecristi with 39, and San Cristóbal with 21, contributing 235 registered nationwide. The daily positivity was placed at 10.86% and the accumulated of the last four weeks at 6.19%. Samples Bulletin 557 issued yesterday by the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) records that 5,692 laboratory samples were processed in the last 24 hours, of which 5,026 were from Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), and 666 were antigens-based.

Yesterday, 4,870 cases of the active virus were reported in the country, and a cumulative total of 357,517 registered as positive, with 348,606 recovered. The country notes a lethality of 1.13 percent, and mortality per million inhabitants stands at 386.75.

Admissions in regular Covid-19 beds were reduced yesterday to 443 patients, for a 17% occupancy, a reduction compared to the previous day that saw 466 patients admitted. The percentage of occupancy was 18% of the beds enabled.

While hospitalizations in ICU yesterday were at 171 patients for 28% occupancy.

Ventilated and vulnerable

Occupation.

In ventilation yesterday, 96 patients were reported for an occupancy level of 18%—the day before, there were 98 patients.

Hypertensive.

Among the deceased, hypertension was present in 25.09% of patients and diabetes in 15.66%. In pregnant women, 1,229 have been registered, among health workers 1,409, and those under 20 years of age about 38,050.