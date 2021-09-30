COE declares three provinces on green alert for possible effects of Hurricane Sam

The National Emergency Center (COE) has placed three provinces on green alert for possible flooding of rivers, streams, and creeks, as well as flash or urban flooding associated with Hurricane Sam.

The provinces on green alert are: Hato Mayor, Monte Plata and Monseñor Nouel.

According to the National Meteorological Office, Hurricane Sam is distant from the Dominican territory; however, it will drag cloudiness towards the country, combining with the low-pressure trough in the middle and upper troposphere.

Therefore, according to the agency, it will cause moderate to locally heavy downpours with thunderstorms and gusty winds at times over the northeast, southeast (including Greater Santo Domingo), northwest, Central Cordillera, and the border area in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, they report that they continue to monitor Sam, which carries a category 4, with maximum sustained winds of 230 km/h, located about 555 kilometers east/northeast of the Lesser Antilles and moving to the northwest at about 19 km/h. “This system does not represent danger to the country.”

The agency also reported that it observes tropical storm Victor with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h, located about 885 km south/southwest of the Cape Verde Islands and moving west/northwest at about 20 km/h.

A large area of low pressure, located in the middle of the tropical Atlantic, between the Lesser Antilles and the Cape Verde Islands, with a 30% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone.

Likewise, he specified that, for tomorrow, Friday, Hurricane Sam will remain to the north in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean; however, it will induce a trough in the low levels of the troposphere.

It will be interacting with the trough at high levels, causing again in the afternoon showers that could be locally moderate with thunderstorms and gusty winds at times towards the northeast, southeast, northwest, Central Cordillera, and the border area.

Onamet adds that temperatures will remain hot due to the humid and warm wind from the east/southeast; we recommend the population drink enough fluids, preferably water, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.