Dominican Republic halts political campaigns

Santo Domingo.- Given the activism that candidates for elective positions for 2024 have shown in recent days, the Central Electoral Board (JCE) ordered the immediate halt of proselytizing, and warned that they are subject to sanctions and rejection of their postulation.

In a statement, the electoral body specified that laws 33-18 of Political Parties, Groups and Movements and 15-19, Organic of Electoral Regime, have well defined pre-campaign and campaign periods, which have not yet begun.

The pre-campaign starts on the first Sunday of July 2023 and will conclude with the selection of the candidates to make way for the campaign that involves a proclamation from the JCE.

Consequently, it establishes that they may be subject to administrative sanctions of one to 200 minimum wages (US$55,000) and that their candidacies are declared inadmissible.